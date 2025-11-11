Business case for two councils will fail, Stratford opposition councillor claims

By Andy Mitchell

Local Democracy Reporter

STRATFORD politicians pushing for Warwickshire to have two unitary councils have been warned their case will fall on deaf ears if it is not refined.

Leader of the opposition at Stratford District Council, Cllr Daren Pemberton (Con, Bidford East) delivered a withering assessment of the Liberal Democrat administration’s proposed submission to the government, one which has to be in by 28th November.

Council services currently delivered across two tiers in Warwickshire – a county and then five district or borough councils – are to be brought under one level from 2028.

Stratford is one of four of Warwickshire’s district and borough councils to support a two-unitary option – one new council for the north and another for the south – as opposed to Warwickshire County Council’s contention that it should be one county-wide organisation.

Deloitte and PeopleToo were brought in by the four districts and boroughs to produce reports and make a business case for two councils to the government.

Cllr Daren Pemberton believes the report will not convince London that Warwickshire should have two councils, rather than one covering the whole county.

While it is acknowledged that greater financial savings would be possible under a single council, it is argued, as reported by the Herald last week, that two authorities would deliver better representation and outcomes as well as contending that economies of scale could be lost by one county-wide authority being too big.

At Monday’s meeting of Stratford’s cabinet, deputy leader Cllr George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South) said two councils would maximise the future devolution options available and expressed “real worries” over the prospect of Warwickshire joining the West Midlands Combined Authority, particularly in relation to the potential for overspill development being forced on the area.

His cabinet colleagues spoke about the importance of the locality of any new authority and its connection to residents, but Cllr Pemberton said they had collectively “dropped the ball” amid information overload – the cabinet papers and associated appendices ran to 432 pages, 100 of which were Deloitte’s business case.

Stressing that his concern was not directed at officers, he continued: “This debate has completely missed the point. This administration wants a two-unitary solution and to achieve that you have to submit a business case. Until the leader’s remarks right at the very death, you didn’t talk about the business case and the quality of it.

“The notion that the minister is going to read all of this is delusional. This will be seen by junior civil servants who will report to senior civil servants. If you are going to make the case, make it. You have an eight-page executive summary that does not make the case. You’re not being bold, you have no vision, the closest you get is the final three paragraphs. Where are the killer lines? Where are the killer stats?”

Cllr Pemberton suggested there was nothing being put forward by the Lib Dems that would make the government move away from its original requirement for new authorities to serve a population of 500,000 plus people.

Leader Cllr Susan Juned (Lib Dem, Alcester East) questioned why Cllr Pemberton had not raised his concerns earlier, to which he replied: “I think that ship had sailed a long time before that, leader.”

There was one comeback from portfolio holder for housing and customer services, Cllr Liz Coles (Lib Dem, Stratford Hathaway) who said: “As far as I am concerned, the lives and the futures of my residents are not a business. We have gone into this thoroughly to see what we can do to make the lives of our residents better. That is where I am coming from and I think that is where our report is going.”

Following the meeting Cllr Pemberton added: “The complete absence of a short, sharp, compelling executive summary with a narrative of measurable outcomes that then runs like a golden thread through the business case document just shows how out of their depth this administration is … they have clearly never had to pitch for anything in their lives.

“Residents favouring a two unitary solution have been completely let down by this Lib Dem council. They want this to happen, but their business case will win nobody in Whitehall around and it will just become a door stop in a junior civil servant’s office.

“Our residents deserve better.”

SDC’s cabinet voted to support two councils. It means that will be the start point for next Monday’s final full council vote on which option to submit to the government.