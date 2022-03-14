Bus taking schoolchildren between Alcester and Stratford involved in collision

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A SCHOOL bus was involved in a collision on the A46 on Monday afternoon (14th March).

The Green Bus Company's 507 service was taking students between Alcester and Stratford when, at about 4pm, it its believed to have swerved to avoid a braking vehicle and hit a telegraph pole.

No one was injured and the schoolchildren were either collected by parents or boarded other services.

In a text statement issued to parents, the Green Bus Company said: “I am sorry to advise you that service 507 has been involved in a minor accident. All passengers on board are ok.

“Some students on board have decided to move to other services, we are currently arranging a replacement bus for the remainder of students.”

Warwickshire Police confirmed it received a report of the incident at 4.09pm.

A spokesperson said: “There was a report of a van colliding with a double decker bus on the A46 between Alcester and Stratford. The bus was blocking the road.

“There were no injuries.”