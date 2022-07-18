Bus services around Stratford to be run by Stagecoach from next week

STAGECOACH will be taking over bus services in Stratford and south Warwickshire from next week.

Warwickshire County Council confirmed that the firm has won the tender for services 1, 2, 3, 4 , 5, 27, 50, 75, 76, 77, 229, X20 (Sundays) plus the Park & Ride service.

Stagecoach bus (58037429)

It will start running these services from 25th July.

It will also run the daytime X20 between Stratford and Solihull from the 15th August.

The council said the move secures the future of these bus services for the next seven years.

Stagecoach has also announced it will be reintroducing the Stratford MegaRider zone. The zone was previously removed due to low sales but will be making a comeback, covering some of the new services.

Cllr Wallace Redford, portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We are pleased to be able to fund these vital services for those living in and around Stratford and south Warwickshire.

“Buses are a core part of the fabric of our society providing connections for education, work, or leisure.

“Existing customers will notice some minor amendments to some services to increase efficiency, details of which can be found on the council’s website”.

Mark Whitelocks, managing director of Stagecoach Midlands said: “We very much look forward to welcoming new customers on board our buses. We’ve been working with Warwickshire County Council to provide the best possible service.”

For more information about the services, visit www.stagecoachbus.com or www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buses.