Like an early Christmas present, Stratford is getting a late-night bus service to help out-of-towners enjoy after-dark revels during the party season.

The RSC announced the new pilot scheme last week, with a double-decker pulling up outside the theatre on Tuesday to mark the launch of the service.

The service makes its RSC debut. Photo: Simon Hadley/ www.simonhadley.co.uk

The company is working with Stagecoach Midlands to provide a late-night bus service connecting Stratford to Leamington, Warwick and Coventry.

It means theatre-goers can enjoy an evening show, including festive family offering Box of Delights which runs from 31st October, and still be in time to get a bus home to Warwick, Leamington and as far as Coventry.

The pilot will test demand for new transport options.

Running on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays until 16th December, the X18 service’s last bus will now leave from the Bridge Street bus stop at 22:30. The aim is to improve accessibility and connectivity of Stratford-upon-Avon for local residents, visitors, students and theatergoers.