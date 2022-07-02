Bus company Stagecoach will run Stratford's X20 service

STAGECOACH is to take over the running of the X20 bus service, it was confirmed this week.

The Herald reported last week that work was taking place to save the service, which runs between Stratford to Coventry via Alcester, Studley and Henley, after bus company Diamond said it was pulling out.

Warwickshire County Council said this week that Stagecoach had won the tender and new timetables would be “available in due course”.

A spokesperson added: “We would like to reassure residents that people will not be left without a bus service and unable to travel. We are in discussions with Worcestershire County Council and local bus operators to ensure that the towns served by existing services have an alternative facility.”

The council also confirmed that the 247, 67 Redditch, Studley, Alcester and Bidford services were under review. Stagecoach is expected to start its X20 service in late July.

Bus services across the district have come under scrutiny following Diamond’s purchase of Johnsons’ Excelbus routes. The Henley-based business sold routes and buses at the end of May.

Since then there have been teething problems with passengers complaining of buses running late or not turning up at all.

Last week the Meon Vale Residents’ Association wrote to Stratford District Council and Warwickshire County Council asking for them to step in and force improvements.

They wrote: “Despite some assurances that the service would improve, residents are still experiencing significant issues.

“Over the last week these include many buses not arriving or, at best, being extremely late, issues with fares and an unsuitably sized vehicle being sent for the school bus service.”

The letter added: “As I’m sure you can appreciate this is causing huge distress due to the impact on work and school (especially during the exam period) as well as the financial implications and anxiety of finding alternative transport.

“Due to its location many Meon Vale residents rely on its bus service. Public transport was an essential element when the development was granted planning permission.”

The association asked how the situation is going to be resolved.

Last week Sue Willdigg, communications manager at Diamond’s parent company Rotala, told the Herald it was having to run some services at a loss.

“Government funding gave a lifeline to bus companies over the previous two years, however, the long-reaching effects of the pandemic are still being felt by bus operators,” she said. “As a company we do not want to cut services, but the current climate means that the majority of our services run at a considerable loss.

“We have been in discussion with local authorities, MPs and councillors and hope that by working together we can collectively improve this position.”