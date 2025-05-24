Burglars stole lifetime of memories from Alcester grandmother

AN ALCESTER grandmother has spoken of her shock after her home was broken into and thousands of pounds’ worth of jewellery stolen.

Jan Masterton arrived back at her apartment in the town’s High Street on the night of Sunday 11th May to find the glass side panel beside the front door smashed.

The 81-year-old, who’s been living there for more than 20 years, soon realised the thieves had found her jewellery box and taken 11 items. These included a solid 18-carat gold bangle set with diamonds and a 24-carat gold necklace.

Many of the pieces stolen have precious memories for Jan, and can’t ever be replaced, such as a pair of white gold and pearl earrings.

Anyone with information can contact Warwickshire Police. Photo: iStock

Jan dived for the pearls herself, while on a snorkelling adventure in Majorca and later had them crafted into earrings. The gold and diamond bangle also held great sentimental value, as her husband bought it as a “a birthday present of a lifetime”, when they visited Hong Kong.

Another piece close to her heart was a gold cross to mark her baptism at Alcester Baptist Church two decades ago.

Jan told the Herald: “It was real shock to come home and find what had happened.

“I reported it to the police and they were here within half an hour, and everybody has been so kind.

“But the jewellery that was taken is a lifetime of memories and birthday presents – they were my treasures and precious to me.”

Speaking of the holy baptism cross, Jan added: “I hope it blesses them, and I mean that in a nice way.

“The person who stole from me must have a severe problem, and it is a shame that they have ended up going down the road that they have.”

Jan and her neighbours have beefed-up security measures since the burglary.

She also wanted to pass on advice to others.

“Unfortunately, not all of my jewellery was insured,” she explained. “My advice to others is to look at what you have and specify items on your insurance – it’s not expensive to do.”

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “We were called at 00.43 on 12th May to a report of a burglary at a property on High Street, Alcester.

“Several items of jewellery were stolen.

“Burglary reported to have taken place between 10am on 4th May and 00.13am on 12th May.

“Enquiries are ongoing.

“If anyone witnessed the offence or any suspicious behaviour in the area, please call 101 quoting incident number 13 of 12th May.”