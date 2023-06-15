Burglar jailed after smashing his way into Henley home to grab keys to an Audi

A MAN has been jailed after he broke into a Henley house to steal the keys to an Audi.

Matthew Boreland, of Hillmeads Road, Birmingham, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

The 38-year-old smashed his way into the property using half a breeze block to break a glass sliding door in the early hours of the morning on 11th July last year.

The victim, who had been woken up by the noise, came downstairs to find that the keys to his Audi had been taken from the kitchen table.

Matthew Boreland. Photo: Warwickshire Police

Boreland was caught less than an hour later by West Mercia Police traffic officers walking away from a car park in Hudsons View, Birmingham, where the stolen car had been left. With the assistance of a police dog, the keys to the Audi were discovered in a bush less than two metres away from where Boreland was arrested.

His clothing also matched CCTV images captured outside the victim’s house. When arrested he was found to be in possession of a glasses case, a mallet and a trowel, which were linked with the victim’s address, as well as a pair of black gloves and a balaclava.

He was sentenced at Coventry Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

Detective Constable Howell said “The time between committing the act of burglary and police catching the individual – only an hour’s difference in total – is an excellent result for both our forces.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who supported police enquiries during the investigation.

“We’re very satisfied with the results of this investigation.”