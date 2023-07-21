Burger King still trying to open in Stratford despite planning setback

BURGER King is hoping to make it second time lucky as it tries to open a restaurant in Stratford.

The fastfood chain has already had one planning application rejected for a site at the Maybird Centre, Birmingham Road, where it wants to create a drive-thru.

Its first planning application, submitted in November, was turned down as it was felt to be an overdevelopment of the area and would be harmful to the quality and setting of the street scene. Planners also said the application failed to demonstrate it would not have a ‘detrimental impact on the highway network’ and suggested the plans did ‘not amount to good design’.