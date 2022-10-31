A FIFTH-generation farmer from Alcester has had a hit with her pumpkin patch which has seen over 1,000 picked by visitors this month.

Sophie Hamilton from Oversley Hill Farm grew 1,500 plants from seeds as a new venture. Even though it’s not been a a great harvest this year, due to the lack of rain in the summer, Sophie is sill happy with her crop.

It's been a bumper Halloween season with over 1,000 pumpkins being picked by visitors to Oversley Hill Farm, Alcester. Local children Poppy Allard, aged seven, left, and Alice Taylor, five, are pictured lending a helping hand with the harvest as they enjoyed the mild weather on their half term holiday. Photo: Mark Williamson.

She said: “It’s been way more successful than anticipated. Picking your own pumpkin from where it has grown is very popular. We’ve only got around a hundred or so left now."

Sophie, who used to be a teacher, works on the family mixed farm with her dad Chris Corbett.

She continued: “Part of our farm ethos is to educate people on where their food comes from and show how farms work, so we do school visits throughout the year.”

Keen that visitors are inspired to eat the pumpkins, Sophie has spent the last few weeks trialling recipes and has been printing some off for curries and soup to give out.

She said: “There is much more interest in eating them, not just for decoration.

“Everything we grow can be eaten.”

Any pumpkins left over at Oversley Hill Farm will be fed to its herd of beef cattle, sheep and hens.

To cut down on food waste created by the thousands of tonnes of pumpkins that are thrown away each year at Halloween, Warwickshire County Council is advising residents to hollow it out as much as possible to create a thin shell and keep the flesh and seeds for eating. It advises that the remains should be composted or put out for local food waste collection.