A record-breaking crowd gathered in the centre of Alcester on Sunday afternoon to watch the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Several hundred people, including members of the Court Leet and vicar Revd Katie Cross, gathered around the gates of St Nicholas’ Church to join in with a seasonal sing-along accompanied by Alcester Victoria Silver Band (AVSB), which celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2022.

People gathered as the sun set in High Street outside St Nicholas' Church for the Alcester Christmas lights switch on last Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60983435)

Chris Newitt, the new chair of Alcester bunting and lighting committee, said: “It was a fantastic turnout on Sunday with several hundred people joining us. It is always nice to see so many people support the event.