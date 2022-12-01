Crowds turn out in Alcester for Christmas lights switch-on
Published: 16:05, 01 December 2022
| Updated: 16:21, 01 December 2022
A record-breaking crowd gathered in the centre of Alcester on Sunday afternoon to watch the annual Christmas lights switch-on.
Several hundred people, including members of the Court Leet and vicar Revd Katie Cross, gathered around the gates of St Nicholas’ Church to join in with a seasonal sing-along accompanied by Alcester Victoria Silver Band (AVSB), which celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2022.
Chris Newitt, the new chair of Alcester bunting and lighting committee, said: “It was a fantastic turnout on Sunday with several hundred people joining us. It is always nice to see so many people support the event.