Residents in Meon Vale have secured a victory in their fight to have nuisance speed bumps removed.

The Herald took up the cause to report on the bumps after hearing how they caused misery to many living along Wellington Avenue. In our front page story of 30th December we described how loud booms and house-shaking thuds were being caused by HGVs continually rumbling over the cable cover-style bumps as they made their way to the industrial estate at the end of Wellington Avenue.

One resident said: “It would be quieter living in the middle of the Birmingham Airport runway.”

Now though common sense has prevailed.

Developer St Modwen has agreed to remove the bumps within the next week.

A spokesperson told the Herald: “Having listened to concerns raised by residents, the speed bumps will be removed. This follows a recently completed review which included technical advice from our team of highways engineers.”

St Modwen has also promised to introduce speed limit signs along Wellington Avenue, including a laser speed detection system that flashes an alert to drivers when they are speeding. In addition the company is supplying ‘20 is plenty’ bin stickers.

The spokesperson added: “A further speed monitoring survey will also be carried out in the coming months so that we can assess the impact of the alternative measures.

“While we originally introduced the speed bumps at the request of the residents’ association and local councillors to address speeding issues and improve safety in Meon Vale, we appreciate that an unintended consequence of this has been a disturbance for local residents. We hope the measures put in place will address these concerns and would like to thank the local community for their continued work with us.”

News of the bump removal was greeted with relief, after thanking the community

and the Herald for coming together to campaign, resident Ian Davidson declared it a “job well done”.

