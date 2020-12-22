Bump and burn: car goes up in flames on 'test drive'

One unfortunate driver saw his newly purchased car go up in smoke during a test drive last Thursday.

Warwickshire police reported that a patrol unit attended a single vehicle road traffic collision on the B4087 in Wellesbourne.

In a brief report, the police said: "The driver had just purchased the vehicle and was out test driving the car when he lost control causing it to crash and catch fire. Luckily for him he managed to escape uninjured before the fire took hold.

"Unfortunately for him he didn’t take out any insurance on his nice new car before taking it out for a test drive. The car is now destroyed and the driver has been reported to court."

The police did not reveal the make or worth of the car.