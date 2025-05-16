AN EARLSWOOD pub has reopened following a £600,000 refurbishment.

The Bulls Head opened its doors to customers last month and has added to what visitors can experience. A table tennis table and interactive games are part of the new layout and the pub now has a new bar and a large space for private dining.

The Bulls Head in earlswood

Owned by Thwaites, The Bulls Head’s new menu has a focus on local ingredients. The pub is also dog friendly with a selection of outdoor seating.

In addition to this, a whole new restaurant area is now at the pub. Further features of food options include a new buffet offering and a ‘doughnut wall’. The development of the Bulls Head also means it can cater large events, such as weddings, of up to 120 people.

Mick Horan, inn's operation director at Thwaites, said: “The refurbishment has been part of our long-term plan for the inn since it joined our portfolio. We’re thrilled to have reinvested back into the property and see this project come to life – just in time to welcome spring and kick off our best summer yet."

The project has seen five new jobs created at The Bulls Head. This takes the number of staff up to 40.

The new dining area inside the Bulls Head



