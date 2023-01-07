A NOVEL way of exploring Stratford’s unique history is revealed in a new book which takes the reader or visitor on a trip around town using buildings as a tour guide.

From iconic structures like Holy Trinity Church to some of the less well-known treasures on our doorstep, Stratford-upon-Avon in 50 Buildings is a book brimming with history about each one of the buildings featured which have been part of the town for many centuries and continue to offer us a special glimpse into the past.

Lindsay MacDonald and Bob Bearman. (61645190)

The book is co-authored by Dr Robert Bearman MBE and Dr Lindsay MacDonald – both committee members of The Stratford Society – who were approached by Amberley Publishing to write and illustrate the book which was launched recently.