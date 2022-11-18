Builder to buy back 'wonky' walled Warwickshire home with a catalogue of faults

A NURSE who used her life savings to buy her dream new-build home has been told to sell it back to the housebuilder, as there are so many things wrong with it.

The single mother, who moved into the £370,000 house in Meon Way Gardens near Quinton, ten months ago, burst into tears after being given the news last week.

The walls of the Persimmon-built house are wonky, gable ends are bowed and floors are not level. There is a crack in one of the walls, loose bricks and the porch canopy over the front door doesn’t fit. Windows and doors don’t fit their frames, as a result of the buckled walls, meaning the house is cold.

The roof also needs to be replaced as builders fitted the wrong type to the house, which has been wrapped in scaffolding for weeks.

Other bungles include the master bedroom shower which doesn’t drain properly.

A professional ‘snagger’ who examined the property last Thursday (10th November) found more than 165 problems that need fixing.

The 47-year-old single mother, who has asked not to be named, is recovering from a recent major operation for cancer.

She said she was ‘taken aback’ after a phone call from Persimmon Homes South Midlands boss Russell Griffin.

She told the Herald: “He explained he’d discussed my case with another director and they both agree the only option is to buy the house back off me.”

“He said: ‘Obviously things aren’t going right, our contractors aren’t good enough, we’re failing you – we don’t see any other way’.”

The nurse, whose 15-year-old son is studying for his GCSEs at a local school, described a catalogue of bungles including tradespeople, contracted by Persimmon turning up with no idea of what job they are supposed to be tackling and without the right materials or tools.

She believes the high turnover of Persimmon customer care and site staff makes it harder to follow-up complaints.

And she also claims to have been rudely spoken to and even sworn at by Persimmon staff on more than one occasion.

Problems flagged up to customer services 41 weeks ago have still not been fixed, and she has reported one fault nine times.

She said: “The structural problems are substantial.

“If they buy me out of here, they’ll still have to fix it for whoever does buy it.

“It worries me that they’ll just put a sticking plaster on it and hope the next person doesn’t notice.”

She added: “I’ve literally put all my life savings into this house, so if I don’t make them do everything, it’s my children’s inheritance they are stealing.

“It’s not just my home, it’s their future.”

This is the latest in a long series of homeowners and tenants on Meon Vale and Cotswold Vale who face major problems with Persimmon new build homes.

Cotswold Vale resident Robert Fung has spent years trying to force Persimmon to remedy faults in his own newbuild home.

He is also the founder of the Meon Vale and Cotswold Vale action groups, which brings together 130 residents across Meon Vale and Cotswold Vale who have problems with their newbuild homes.

Mr Fung said: “Persimmon could have organised a meeting with this mother who is still recovering from her operation in her home, to explain the situation face-to-face and perhaps come up with a plan of action.

“Instead, they chose to ignore her medical condition and drop this news on her in a phone call that came out of the blue.”

He added: “This is typical of the ongoing miscommunication and chaos that we, as residents, experience when dealing with Persimmon.

“They seem to operate within a culture of denial and covert cover-up which includes blaming their own staff and customers.”

Welford-on-Avon district councillor Manuela Perteghella (Lib Dem) told the Herald: “I am very concerned about what is happening to the owner.

“We demand Persimmon puts right everything that should have been right from the beginning.”

Many residents have come to her about faults in their newbuild Persimmon homes such as gaps in the roofs and ill-fitting windows and doors.

She added: “With the high cost of energy, this is something that affects residents’ financial, mental health and physical wellbeing.

“We need highly energy efficient homes – this is not good enough.”

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes said: “We’d like to apologise to the owner for the issues she has experienced with her home at Meon Way Gardens.

“When this matter was first raised, it was escalated promptly and a process put in place to undertake remedial works. This also included a visit from both our local managing director and regional managing director who were keen to fully understand the situation and to offer reassurance that the matter would be put right. Since that time a senior manager has been in regular contact with the homeowner to advise on the progress being made. Our contractors are currently at the property carrying out the remediation works required.

“An offer to purchase the property was made, but this was only an option and presented simply as one way of resolving the difficult situation the owner is in. However, we remain committed to resolving the problems with the property.

“We acknowledge there have been some further issues with properties on Cotswold Vale and have written to all residents urging them to get in touch with any concerns. We have established a dedicated email address and telephone number for this development and have increased the number of customer care staff we have available to assist residents with these matters. We have carried out surveys on all homes where residents have contacted us and are currently in the process of putting right any issues identified.

“We pride ourselves on delivering quality homes for our customers and we apologise that the high standard of service we set ourselves has fallen short in this instance.”