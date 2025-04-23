Budget shortfall could see return of temporary classrooms to Warwickshire schools

THE leader of Warwickshire County Council fears the return of temporary classrooms on school sites amid a £20 million shortfall in funding, writes Andy Mitchell, Local Democracy Reporter.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe (Con, Stour & the Vale) admitted the county, which is responsible for delivering school places, is going to have to rethink plans to develop and expand sites following the loss of money that had been expected from the government. The issue was introduced by her deputy and portfolio holder for finance and property Cllr Pete Butlin (Con, Admirals & Cawston) during a cabinet meeting, his last before standing down.

Describing it as a “real hit for the council”, he explained how it had budgeted for a “pessimistic” position of not seeing its grants go up with inflation, anticipating that £10m per year would be forthcoming.

“As a result of the government playing around with funding structures, pushing money to other areas, we will be getting no basic needs funding for the next two years. That means we are down £20m,” he said. “Our ability to deliver new school places in a very vibrant, growing economy in Warwickshire has been given problems in terms of having to fill that gap.”

There are concerns school building work may need to be scaled back because of shrinking budgets.

Portfolio holder for education Cllr Kam Kaur (Con, Bilton & Hillside), who is also standing down following the local elections on 1st May, said the council had delivered 10,000 extra school places in the past 10 years and that progress needed to be maintained due to the volume of new housing.

“We have demonstrated that the need is there,” she said. “I for one cannot understand why, when we know that we are continually developing and have bulge classes in certain areas of the county, the DfE [Department for Education] has pulled this funding. I think it is going to be a very difficult time over the next two years to re-jig the capital pipeline, particularly in education. We have a statutory duty to ensure school places for young people and that is going to be a very challenging position for this authority to be in.”

Cllr Butlin confirmed the government decision was being challenged but Cllr Seccombe remained concerned over the impact on the £67.6m worth of school works that the county has planned for 2025-26.

“I think we are going to have to review our capital programme,” she admitted. “The last time we had the swathe of temporary classrooms, around 15 years ago, something like that. They used to be everywhere.

“We have come a very long way since then. I’m not sure we have many now, if any, but I really worry that we are heading back that way.

“The important thing in a child’s life is not just the education they have but the place that they are educated in as well.”