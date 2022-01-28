HUGELY significant plans to tackle the uncertainty surrounding Stratford District Council’s finances for the next few years are up for public debate – but there is not long to have a say on them.

The proposals were previewed in a special feature in the Herald, highlighting the juggling act the council was being forced to play as it puts together a plan for several years – while only having certainty about crucial government funding for the next one.

Cllr Tony Jefferson. (54554144)

The council’s cabinet agreed last week that the draft budget proposals should go out for consultation with the public, businesses and the council’s overview and scrutiny committee before final recommendations are considered at the next cabinet meeting on Monday, 7th February.

So that leaves a tight turnaround for anyone wanting to look at the plans in detail – the consultation is on the council’s website, but responses are wanted by Tuesday, 1st February.

Cllr Tony Jefferson, leader of the council, highlighted once again the uncertainty described in the Herald’s report: “Unfortunately, we still have no certainty about the long-term prospects of support from central government. We had expected a four-year settlement, but once again we have only been provided with a one-year allocation. The proposals which we are consulting upon are prudent. They allow us to provide extremely valuable resources in some of our key priority areas, including addressing the impact of climate change. The levels of uncertainty in the wider economy are extremely high.

“The prudent approach we are adopting will enable us to be in a better position to cope with any unexpected shocks.

“Until we receive greater clarity about our longer term financial position, we have endeavoured to protect the provision of services to residents for next year. Although we are expecting to make significant savings through our ambition to merge with Warwick District Council, the budget in future years will be extremely dependent upon the level of support from government. The details of the government’s spending review later this year will, therefore, be crucial for the longer term provision of services.”

The immediate changes include an annual £2 rise in the green bin charge and a maximum £5 a year rise in the district council’s share of the council tax – the latter means a Band D property would increase in April this year from £149.12 to £154.12.

If the settlement announced later in the year is grim, the council has earmarked cuts from 2023-4 to help it cope, including closing the Visitor Information Centre and Shopmobility.

In addition to the uncertainty caused by the government’s one-year approach, the pandemic has also hit the money council makes from services such as car parking and that continues to be an issue – at the same time it has taken out the £230,000 income it had expected to get from introducing charges at its car parks around the district, where they are currently free.

Extra costs following the recycling fire carry on and £1.8m has been lined up to bring about more joint working with Warwick District Council – an investment which, if the council merger is approved by government, is expected to bring longer-term savings.

The 2022-3 plan includes new areas of spending to help the council meet commitments on issue such as climate change and, looking ahead to the uncertain future years, the council is also planning to run down its reserves to minimise damage to services.

To voice your views, there is now less than a fortnight. Go to: www.stratford.gov.uk/consultation-performance/proposed-budget-amendments.cfm.