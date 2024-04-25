STRATFORD’s Crowne Plaza was bathed in sunshine and ready to welcome almost 200 guests to the Halo Ball on Saturday (13th April).

More than £18k was raised as guests celebrated charities Papyrus and the Shakespeare Hospice, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary.

Guests blew bubbles to get the Halo Ball underway and to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Shakespeare Hospice. Photo: Mark Williamson

Papyrus is dedicated to the prevention of suicide and the promotion of positive mental health and emotional wellbeing in young people.

It’s a cause close to ball organiser Marceena Friis’ heart, as she created Halo Fundraising last year following the sad loss of her niece, Amber, to suicide in 2020.

Mayor of Stratford Cllr Kate Rolfe pictured at the Halo Ball on Saturday evening with Michelin star chef Raymond Blanc. Photo: Mark Williamson

Marceena told the Herald: “The Ball was also in loving memory of Julie Hunt, a lovely local lady who was diagnosed with cancer in May 2023 and sadly passed away in August that year, leaving behind her husband Pete and two beautiful children, Darcie and Rory.

“Julie’s sister, Melanie Martin, gave a wonderful speech about the family’s gratitude to the Shakespeare Hospice for providing care and keeping Julie comfortable in her last days. During the evening, Darcie shared with Halo Ball co-organiser, Mel Ashworth, ‘how lovely it is to keep mum’s memory alive’.”

The Halo Ball was organised by Marceena Friis, centre, front, pictured with, from left, Mark Robinson, Pete Hunt, Debbie Rye-Seaborn, Cllr Kate Rolfe, Mayor of Stratford, Mel Ashworth and Raymond Blanc. Photo: Mark Williamson

Marceena continued: “Mike Palmer, one of the ‘Three Dads Walking’ who have lost teenage daughters to suicide, gave a heartfelt speech about raising awareness of Papyrus. His donation of a signed copy of Three Dads Walking: 300 Miles of Hope raised £1,000 in the live auction.

Marceena and Mel said they would love to reach £20k. You can donate at https://uk.givergy.com/haloball.