More than £18k was raised at the Halo Ball at the Crowne Plaza as guests celebrated charities Papyrus and the Shakespeare Hospice
STRATFORD’s Crowne Plaza was bathed in sunshine and ready to welcome almost 200 guests to the Halo Ball on Saturday (13th April).
More than £18k was raised as guests celebrated charities Papyrus and the Shakespeare Hospice, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary.
Papyrus is dedicated to the prevention of suicide and the promotion of positive mental health and emotional wellbeing in young people.
It’s a cause close to ball organiser Marceena Friis’ heart, as she created Halo Fundraising last year following the sad loss of her niece, Amber, to suicide in 2020.
Marceena told the Herald: “The Ball was also in loving memory of Julie Hunt, a lovely local lady who was diagnosed with cancer in May 2023 and sadly passed away in August that year, leaving behind her husband Pete and two beautiful children, Darcie and Rory.
“Julie’s sister, Melanie Martin, gave a wonderful speech about the family’s gratitude to the Shakespeare Hospice for providing care and keeping Julie comfortable in her last days. During the evening, Darcie shared with Halo Ball co-organiser, Mel Ashworth, ‘how lovely it is to keep mum’s memory alive’.”
Marceena continued: “Mike Palmer, one of the ‘Three Dads Walking’ who have lost teenage daughters to suicide, gave a heartfelt speech about raising awareness of Papyrus. His donation of a signed copy of Three Dads Walking: 300 Miles of Hope raised £1,000 in the live auction.
Marceena and Mel said they would love to reach £20k. You can donate at https://uk.givergy.com/haloball.