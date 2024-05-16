Bubble tea chain plans to open branch in Bridge Street, Stratford
Published: 17:13, 16 May 2024
A NEW bubble tea shop looks set to open in Stratford town centre.
T4, which operates franchises across the UK, has applied for planning permission to convert 2a Bridge Street into a new store, replacing the short-lived women’s fashion retailer which closed earlier this year.
The planning application states that there would only be minor work needed to convert the space into a tea franchise, adding a preparation area, serving counter and space for customers.