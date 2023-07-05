BT broadband issues leave Stratford pensioner, 87, with no phone line

A PENSIONER has been left ‘worrying all the time,’ because her telephone keeps cutting out.

Retired English and drama teacher Janet Brown, who lives in Tiddington, has vascular dementia and macular degeneration and relies heavily on her phone to keep in touch with friends and family.

The 87-year-old’s problems started in February, after BT switched her landline from the old copper network to digital lines, which work via the internet.