Not-for-profit film company Two Hats Films and drama documentary specialists Wartime Productions continued filming World War II epic Calling the Tune on Saturday with a shoot at Alveston.

Writer/director Roger Harding said: “It’s very difficult to find French-looking locations in the Midlands. We are so grateful to Gallons Groundworks and Construction for providing an excellent location.”

Calling the Tune being filmed: with Greg Hobbs as Nazi officer with other actors including Dawn Morris, Roy Donoghue, Kate Guest and Andy Wooley as victims. Photos: Nicola Young

The scene was a particularly brutal one, with a Nazi search for hidden Jews and summary executions.