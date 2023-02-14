Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

World War II film epic Calling the Tune filming in south Warwickshire last week

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 16:46, 14 February 2023
 | Updated: 16:52, 14 February 2023

Not-for-profit film company Two Hats Films and drama documentary specialists Wartime Productions continued filming World War II epic Calling the Tune on Saturday with a shoot at Alveston.

Writer/director Roger Harding said: “It’s very difficult to find French-looking locations in the Midlands. We are so grateful to Gallons Groundworks and Construction for providing an excellent location.”

Calling the Tune being filmed: with Greg Hobbs as Nazi officer with other actors including Dawn Morris, Roy Donoghue, Kate Guest and Andy Wooley as victims. Photos: Nicola Young
Calling the Tune being filmed: with Greg Hobbs as Nazi officer with other actors including Dawn Morris, Roy Donoghue, Kate Guest and Andy Wooley as victims. Photos: Nicola Young
Calling the Tune. Photos: Nicola Young (62295511)
Calling the Tune. Photos: Nicola Young (62295511)
Calling the Tune. Photos: Nicola Young (62295620)
Calling the Tune. Photos: Nicola Young (62295620)

The scene was a particularly brutal one, with a Nazi search for hidden Jews and summary executions.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE