World War II film epic Calling the Tune filming in south Warwickshire last week
Published: 16:46, 14 February 2023
| Updated: 16:52, 14 February 2023
Not-for-profit film company Two Hats Films and drama documentary specialists Wartime Productions continued filming World War II epic Calling the Tune on Saturday with a shoot at Alveston.
Writer/director Roger Harding said: “It’s very difficult to find French-looking locations in the Midlands. We are so grateful to Gallons Groundworks and Construction for providing an excellent location.”
The scene was a particularly brutal one, with a Nazi search for hidden Jews and summary executions.