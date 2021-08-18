A BRUSH with a toxic plant has left Stratford dog-walker Tina Sabine in hospital with horrific burns.

The 26-year-old was walking near the Fisherman’s car park with her dogs Mocha and Latte and did not realise she had come into contact with the dangerous giant hogweed, which can cause severe burns and even blindness.

It wasn’t until she woke in agony the next day that Tina realised the severity of her injuries.

Tina with Mocha and latte

The hogweeg, now minus its flowers, on the banks of the River Avon near Fisherman's Car Park. Photo: Mark Williamson F27/8/21/4428. (50127004)

“I was swollen all over, I couldn’t move, blisters were popping up and my eyes bulged out. My tongue became enlarged and I felt like I was choking.”

Tina was rushed to Warwick Hospital before being taken to a specialist burns unit in Birmingham. Now at the Walsgrave in Coventry, she is recovering with steroids and antihistamines. But despite strong pain relief she is still in terrible pain and unable to sleep without medication.

Traumatised and at times tearful, Tina fears she won’t be able to return to her work as a web designer any time soon.

She said: “I can’t use my right hand, I can’t flex or close my fingers and I’ve got puffy blisters on my body.”

The Alveston clump

According to government rules, Stratford District Council, which is responsible for maintaining the area, must control the spread of the non-native invasive weed.

The council told the Herald the area where Tina encountered the giant hogweed was treated twice a year.

Tina's swollen and burned face

Tina's burned hand

Tina said: “Why aren’t there signs warning people? I want the district council to chop the hogweed down and dig it out. There are people and children having picnics in that area.”

Despite a welcome hospital visit from her beloved dogs, Tina faces a long road to recovery: “I’m not sure how I will cope at home – I can’t even cook or clean at the moment. My mental health has been affected as well. I feel depressed, angry and almost as if my life is over.”

Environmentalist Darren Parkin, who runs Ever Wild Outdoors, said he warned about the alarming growth of giant hogweed after spotting a huge clump near Alveston in August 2019.

“I pointed out at the time that landowners have a duty to clear this alien species off their land. The council should have a grant from the government to clear it.

“However, it is a difficult task and I did notice a couple of months ago that there were a few fledgling plants that were appearing on the riverbank.

“These seeds take two years to germinate, then they are carried downstream, so the likelihood is that they have come from the clump I spotted in 2019.”

Giant hogweed was brought into the country in the 19th century from central Asia as a spectacular garden plant.

Darren added: “It is horrible, it has no business being in this country. That poor lady has been badly injured by something that is from the carrot family, which sounds innocent but definitely isn’t.”