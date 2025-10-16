A FAMILY-OWNED business has officially opened its new store in Alcester.

Browns Food Stores had its grand opening on Saturday (11th October) after a soft launch took place back in June.

Located at the Oversley Mill services on the outskirts of the town, the shop sells a range of food and drinks, both hot and cold.

Retail manager Oli Strade with a customer

A ribbon-cutting event took place and the mayor of Alcester, Cllr David Henderson, did the honours. On the opening day there were in-store taster sessions and the first 50 customers were given a free bottle of prosecco.

Retail manager Oli Strade said: “We had some of our local suppliers in store with samples of their food, which was great.

The ribbon cutting ceremony at Browns

“There was a wheel of fortune on an iPad at the till and every customer had the chance to have a spin. The prizes ranged from a free coffee to a free tank of fuel, tickets to Gladiators Live in Birmingham and a hamper.”

Browns was founded by Harry Brown and is a third generation family business that started back in 1965 when Harry’s grandparents, Roy and Mary, opened their first petrol station in Alcester.



