Broom resident claim life-saving riverside safety kit in wrong location

THE location of a new piece of safety equipment in Broom is an accident waiting to happen, a local resident has said.

In May, a Portsafe device was installed near the River Arrow behind Millers Bank. Equipped with a throwline, whistle and thermal blanket, the device provides the public with the equipment to safely help individuals in danger in the water.

The device is located on a signpost in between an area of the river near the road bridge and the Mill Pool. According to Patrick Howell, who lives a short walk from the river, these are perceived danger areas where the water is deep.

When getting in touch with the Herald to raise his concerns, he referred to the tragic story of Joshua Hillstead, an 8-year-old boy from Birmingham, who drowned in the River Arrow in Alcester last July. The installation of the device was done alongside another in Bidford Meadows to coincide with Be Water Aware Week 2025.

“The apparatus is a compromised position, supposedly, between the two perceived danger spots,” Patrick, 86, told the Herald.

Broom resident Patrick Howell on the banks of the River Arrow in Broom. Photo: Mark Williamson

“The problem is if you see somebody in trouble, instead of having a life belt hanging there by the bridge, you've got to go back to the notice board if you know of its existence.

The journey takes between one and two minutes, depending on the observer's level of fitness. And that assumes that he or she knows of the existence of the equipment, since there is no alerting notice at the riverbank itself.

“That aside, the reason that the equipment is in a locked box is given as prevention of vandalism, yet the whole system could easily be vandalised, or even stolen, by unscrewing just a few bolts. The delay in accessing it could well prove fatal to the person in trouble.”

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue gave the recommendation of where the device should be placed to Bidford Parish Council. It is the council who part-funded the device along with funds raised through a charity football match by the prisoners at HMP Long Lartin.

Patrick, who has lived in Broom for over two decades, added: “I'm concerned because of the fatality last year over in Alcester. I mentioned this to a few of my neighbours and they wholeheartedly agree with me. If somebody were to get into trouble, then there would be no immediate means of rescue.

“You'd have to rush back to the box, telephone the fire service, get a code, open the box, read the instructions and then sprint back to wherever the problem was. In the meantime hopefully the fire service are on their way, but they can’t get here in under 10 minutes, even if they were on standby.”

A spokesperson for Bidford Parish Council said: “The parish council was approached by the fire service, following the tragic death at Alcester, asking if the council would consider the installation of throw line equipment (not life rings) on the Big Meadow. This life saving equipment had been installed at Alcester following some fund raising.

“The parish council considered this request, and added the site at Millers Bank, Broom, in its consideration and approved the installation of one piece of equipment per site. It should be noted that council had to pay for the majority of the costs as the outside funding that had been intimated was limited.

“The site for both pieces of equipment were selected by the Fire Service and this was based on what was considered the best site.



“The council is aware of the concerns of a resident in Broom and it understands that the Fire Service had a conversation with them regarding this. The council also considered the residents' concerns at its last Parish Council Meeting (30th June) and it resolved that, at present, one piece of equipment in Broom was considered sufficient and the site gives maximum visibility and accessibility for the equipment as per the Fire Service opinion.

“However, as is its custom, the council will monitor the situation in both instances.”

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue have been asked for a comment.

