THE British Motor Museum at Gaydon played host to a spectacular celebration of classic haulage last Saturday, as the annual Retro Truck Show drew enthusiasts from across the country.

More than 300 vintage and retro lorries, spanning the 1960s through to the early 2000s, were proudly lined up on the museum grounds. From brightly polished Scania and Volvo workhorses to lovingly restored Leyland, ERF and Foden trucks, visitors were treated to a colourful journey through decades of road transport history.

The Retro Truck Show held at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Many of the vehicles were still in working order, with owners eager to share stories of long-distance runs, nights in the cab and the challenges of keeping these giants on the road. There was even a Volvo truck which has been converted to a bespoke funeral hearse, displayed by Neill Hutchingson from Norfolk.

The show is widely regarded as one of the friendliest gatherings on the truck calendar, with a relaxed atmosphere and plenty of time for visitors to chat with drivers and restorers. Unlike many events, there are no trophies or competitions, just a shared passion for the lorries that once kept Britain moving.

Crowds enjoyed live demonstrations, trade stands selling parts and memorabilia, and the chance to explore the museum’s extensive collection of cars and commercial vehicles. The event also attracted families, with children climbing into cabs for photographs and enjoying the sheer scale of the trucks on display.

Organisers hailed the turnout as one of the best yet, with enthusiasts travelling from as far afield as Scotland and Cornwall. Many camped on site for the weekend, creating a festival feel at the south Warwickshire museum.

The Retro Truck Show has become a firm favourite for those who love the golden age of haulage and as the sun set over Gaydon, polished chrome and painted cabs glinted proudly, a reminder of Britain’s rich transport heritage.

Neill Hutchingson with his 2002 Volvo NH which he offers as a bespoke funeral truck hearse shown at the Retro Truck Show last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Andy Alcorn from Armagh in Northern Ireland pictured giving his 1982 Scania a final polish at the Retro Truck Show held at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Ray Hingley showed his 1970 Guy Big J at the Retro Truck Show on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Andy Parker and his wife Louise from Norfolk taking things easy at the Retro Truck Show where they showed their two Volvo trucks. Photo: Mark Williamson