Britain's Got Talent finalist Yakub is looking forward to work with the Royal Ballet

DANCING superstar Yakub has landed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with the Royal Ballet on a new music video.

The Stratford youngster, who shot to Britain’s Got Talent fame last year with his magnificent routines en route to the semi-finals, will work alongside dance principal Marcelino Sambé on the video, commissioned by the World Wildlife Fund.

Children’s choir SOS from the Kids, who also reached the semi-finals of BGT, asked Yakub to be the main dancer for their song Time to Heal – and the 11-year-old was happy to help.

Yakub, a pupil at Thomas Jolyffe Primary School, will start work during the Easter break.

Proud foster parent and former Stratford mayor Juliet Short told the Herald: “Yakub had to send all his videos to Marcelino and he was completely blown away by what he saw – he was so complementary about his talent.

“Yakub and Marcelino have already built up a good relationship as they’ve been Zooming quite regularly – it’s absolutely amazing.

“This really is one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities and Yakub is really looking forward to working on this project, which will be shown worldwide.

“Interestingly, Marcelino has a similar background to Yakub. He started African dancing at the age of seven and then, at the age of 11, he was put into foster care.

“Here he was introduced to ballet and now he’s the principal dancer for the Royal Ballet.”

Juliet added: “It would be amazing if Yakub’s dancing career followed that of Marcelino’s.”