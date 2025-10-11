Bringing in a harvest of artworks, pottery and cards at Shipston exhibition

THE Shipston Harvest Exhibition took place at the Shipston Methodist Church last Saturday (4th October).

Artworks, pottery and cards were amongst items on display in the exhibition, with some of these available for purchase. Jars of honey and beeswax candles could also be bought at the church.

Roger Hance, whose wife Anne, project managed the event, and who was heavily involved in the church himself up until last year, looked back on a positive day.

The Harvest Exhibition held in Shipston Methodist Church on Saturday featured the artwork depicting the seasons of Banbury cicuit preacher Hazel Stagg. Photo: Mark Williamson

“It was a very successful exhibition and the paintings were appreciated. They sold a lot of cards in the end, they did very well.

“It was a magnificent turnout, which was of course good for the church. A lot of those who came had just wandered in because of the sign outside. A few people came in and said things like ‘this is a lovely place’ and that they will come back.”