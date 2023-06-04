THERE were plenty of heroes and villains in the garden for visitors to enjoy so the choice was anything from a group of marauding Spartans to The Beatles.

The Garden of Heroes and Villains near Dorsington is home to more than 50 life-size, bronze statues of some of the most iconic figures in history and were on show to the public recently.

Only open for a limited number of days each year, this private sculpture garden was commissioned by the Heart of England Forest’s late founder, Felix Dennis, and it is one of the largest and most personal collections of figurative sculptures in the world.