BOLLARDS painted by a Stratford artist have added a decorative splash of colour to the streets and feature the town’s history and notable landmarks.

Artist, IIona Pike, has lived in Stratford since she was a child, grew up in the town and returned to live here after studying her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Fine Art at the University of the West of England in Bristol.

She is a visual artist specialising in painting inspired by the natural world and the vibrant beauty of nature which is a major influence on her work.