Bring back Debenhams... department store tops Stratford's wish-list of shops

A DEPARTMENT store currently tops the list of shops that people would like to see in Stratford.

The Herald is running a ten-question survey looking at different aspects of the town centre and its future – the results will be published in the next few weeks and there is still time to share your views.

Taking a quick look at some of the answers reveals that residents see holes in the town’s shopping provision – one of those holes was left by the closures of Debenhams and BHS.

Lots of responses see the need for a department store in Stratford – a business that could also help plug some of the other gaps, such as a desire for a greater mix of clothing stores (in particular both men’s fashion and clothing stores aimed at children and teens were thought to be lacking).

Some were keen on John Lewis or House of Fraser coming to town.

Other areas where people wanted to see a greater mix was in shops for baby items, hardware and DIY and a music/record store.

With climate change in mind, there was also a request for more eco-friendly retailers while others wanted to see a sports shop in the town centre. A fishmonger was also on the list.

The Herald’s survey can be completed at https://tinyurl.com/3r2vk6z3.