CHILDREN and staff at Bridgetown Primary School in Stratford had a lot to celebrate last week as the school marked its 60th anniversary with memories and cake.

Four former headteachers came back to join the celebrations, which culminated in a day of fun on Friday (5th July) with country dancing, a shared art project, a bake sale, picnic and special assembly.

Headteacher Mark Szortowski said: “It is hard to believe that it has been six decades since Bridgetown Primary School first opened its doors to eager learners and dedicated staff.