Pupils and staff at Bridgetown Primary celebrate with picnic and cake
Published: 11:00, 15 July 2024
CHILDREN and staff at Bridgetown Primary School in Stratford had a lot to celebrate last week as the school marked its 60th anniversary with memories and cake.
Four former headteachers came back to join the celebrations, which culminated in a day of fun on Friday (5th July) with country dancing, a shared art project, a bake sale, picnic and special assembly.
Headteacher Mark Szortowski said: “It is hard to believe that it has been six decades since Bridgetown Primary School first opened its doors to eager learners and dedicated staff.