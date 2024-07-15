Home   News   Article

Pupils and staff at Bridgetown Primary celebrate with picnic and cake

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 11:00, 15 July 2024

CHILDREN and staff at Bridgetown Primary School in Stratford had a lot to celebrate last week as the school marked its 60th anniversary with memories and cake.

Four former headteachers came back to join the celebrations, which culminated in a day of fun on Friday (5th July) with country dancing, a shared art project, a bake sale, picnic and special assembly.

Bridgetown School celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Headteacher Mark Szortowski said: “It is hard to believe that it has been six decades since Bridgetown Primary School first opened its doors to eager learners and dedicated staff.

