Bridge Street will be closed next week for urgent carriageway repair works, Warwickshire County Council has confirmed.

The closure, which will also affect Sheep Street, is scheduled to remain in place from Monday to Friday (1-5th February).

As part of the work some new areas of tarmac will be laid which will mean on Monday 1st February and Wednesday 3rd February between 9am-12noon, there will be no access to Waterside from Bridgefoot/Bridge Street

A number of bus services have relocated stops to either Guild Street or the Windsor Street Coach Park for the duration of the works.

For more information about services affected visit WCC Bus Services on Facebook.

Emergency access will be maintained throughout the works and Warwickshire County Council is advising that deliveries be made outside of 9am-3.30pm working hours.