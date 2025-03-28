Stratford furniture shop closes its doors
Published: 15:00, 28 March 2025
A FAMILY-run furniture and home accessories shop has closed its Stratford branch.
Auburn Fox has been trading on Bridge Street since summer 2023. The business began online and moved into its first shop as a result in Thrapston, Northamptonshire, in 2016, before expanding to Stratford seven years later.
The Bridge Street shop was completely empty when visited by the Herald on Tuesday (25th March) after a removal van was spotted outside earlier the same day. The Herald contacted the
owners, but had not heard back by the time of going to press.