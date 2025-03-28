A FAMILY-run furniture and home accessories shop has closed its Stratford branch.

Auburn Fox has been trading on Bridge Street since summer 2023. The business began online and moved into its first shop as a result in Thrapston, Northamptonshire, in 2016, before expanding to Stratford seven years later.

Auburn Fox in Stratford

The Bridge Street shop was completely empty when visited by the Herald on Tuesday (25th March) after a removal van was spotted outside earlier the same day. The Herald contacted the

owners, but had not heard back by the time of going to press.

