New one-way system over Wixford Bridge is a 'potentially lethal' traffic hazard according to motorist
MOTORISTS are getting the hump with the changes that have been made to the road markings on an historic 18th century humpback bridge at Wixford.
The ‘priority give-way’ system was installed at the grade II-listed bridge to create a safe route for pedestrians and cyclists, but it has also created a single lane for motorists - and concern that it is has affected drivers’ visibility.
Retired archaeologist Ian Grieg, from Alcester, told the Herald: “The problem is that, because it’s quite a high humpback bridge, your view of the oncoming traffic is restricted. I really don’t think they’ve thought through the question of visibility and relative speeds anything like as thoroughly as necessary and have created a potentially lethal situation.