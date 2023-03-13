MOTORISTS are getting the hump with the changes that have been made to the road markings on an historic 18th century humpback bridge at Wixford.

The ‘priority give-way’ system was installed at the grade II-listed bridge to create a safe route for pedestrians and cyclists, but it has also created a single lane for motorists - and concern that it is has affected drivers’ visibility.

Retired archaeologist Ian Grieg, from Alcester, told the Herald: “The problem is that, because it’s quite a high humpback bridge, your view of the oncoming traffic is restricted. I really don’t think they’ve thought through the question of visibility and relative speeds anything like as thoroughly as necessary and have created a potentially lethal situation.