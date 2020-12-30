BREAKING NEWS: Warwickshire to enter Tier 4

The toughest Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions will come into force in Warwickshire from midnight tonight amid rising numbers of infections across England over recent days.

Hancock (43775366)

Between 18 and 24 December the weekly case rate in England rose to 402.6 per 100,000, a 32% increase on the previous week. The NHS reports 14,915 patients have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in the past week, an 18% increase on the week before.

Rates in the West Midlands have increased to 273.5 per 100,000, a 23% increase on the previous week.

Evidence shows the new strain of COVID-19 is increasing in the South West, Midlands and parts of the North West.

Winter is always the most difficult time of year for the NHS and an increase in COVID-19 infections is followed closely by a rise in hospitalisations and, after a lag, an increase in deaths. It is vital everyone plays their part by following the regional tiered restrictions in their area to bring down infections, save lives and reduce pressures on the NHS this winter.

All clinically extremely vulnerable individuals will be asked to shield if they live in Tier 4 areas. People will be sent a letter or email with advice and details of support. In the meantime they should follow the shielding advice set out on GOV.UK.

Tier 3 and 4 areas will continue to be prioritised for community testing, with more than 100 local authorities now having signed up to the enhanced testing support programme,.

Reacting to the news, Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands said: “People will be disappointed, businesses will be frustrated but I think the majority view will be that it’s understandable.”

He added: “We want to act quickly to prevent the kind of numbers that we’ve seen in London.”

Under Tier 4 restrictions you must not leave your home unless you have a reasonable excuse, for example for education or work purposes. You should work from home if you can.

You must not travel into a Tier 4 area from any other part of the UK, other than for work (if you can’t work from home) or certain specified reasons.

Non-essential businesses must stay closed in Tier 4 and people can only meet one other person outside.