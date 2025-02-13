A Stratford mum-of-four has been found guilty of terrorism - after planning to flee to Afghanistan with her children to become martyrs for Islamic State.

Farishta Jami, 36, was born in Afghanistan but came to Britain in 2008, and moved to Stratford in 2023 - where she worked as a dinner lady.

This morning (Thursday) a jury at Leicester Crown Court found Jami guilty of two counts of preparing acts of terrorism between 1st September 2022 and 10th January 2024.

Burner phones and £1,200 was found hidden in her home, described as being a modern house in a village outside Stratford.

Police found thousands of images and videos relating to IS terrorism, including beheadings and children used as suicide bombers.

She will be sentenced tomorrow (Friday).

Updates on this story when we have them.



