Breaking news: Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi to stand down at next general election

STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi has announced he is stepping down as a Conservative MP at the next general election.

The former chancellor said in a letter published on X this morning (Thursday) that he had “come to feel that the time is right for a new, energetic Conservative to fight for the honour of representing Stratford-on-Avon and assuming the mantle of MP for Shakespeare”.

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi taking questions from students at Stratford Girls’ Grammar School last Friday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Mr Zahawi had been due to launch his election campaign on Saturday (12th May) at Stratford Town Football Club.

He had been under pressure – and constant criticism – in the constituency following his sacking as a minister and chairman of the Conservative Party after being found to have breached the ministerial code during dealings with his tax affairs.

As reported by the Herald, a petition had recently been launched to demand the Stratford Conservative Association de-select Mr Zahawi.

In his letter, Mr Zahawi said: “With the exception of convincing my wife to marry me, it has been the greatest honour of my life to represent the people of Stratford-on-Avon and serve as a Minister of the Crown. But after 14 years in Parliament, and multiple roles in Cabinet and Government, I have come to the decision not to stand again at the next general election.

“Every morning as I shave my head in the mirror, I have to pinch myself. How is it that a boy from Baghdad who came to these shores, fleeing persecution and unable to speak a word of English, was able to do as much as I have? For all our challenges, this is the best country on Earth, and it helped me make my British dream come true.

“It was where I built a Great British business, YouGov, and it was where I raised my wonderful family. And it was the nation to which I was proud to return such a favour when I led the world-leading coronavirus vaccination rollout.

“I feel immensely privileged to have been called upon to serve my country across Government. As Education Secretary I kept schools open during Omicron, and as Chancellor of the Exchequer, I ensured Ukraine’s valiant efforts against Russia were properly supported. I was also given the unique responsibility of coordinating the funeral commemorations for our beloved Queen Elizabeth II. I was also proud to become Chairman of the Conservative Party to which I have belonged for most of my adult life, first as a councillor and then as an MP, and to have become Patron of the Adam Smith Institute.

“But serving the constituents of Stratford-on-Avon is the most important work I have done as a Member of Parliament. Whether they are struggling against the dead hand of bureaucracy, or are stricken by tragedy, being able to help them in their time of need remains one of the most meaningful things I have ever done. I am proud that my constituents felt able to confide in me.

“I was able to do this thanks to my amazing association chairman, Lynda Organ, her association officers, my election agent Jill Simpson-Vince, and the rest of the local team who work so hard, and who form a shining example of Burke's little platoons.

“But as my most famous constituent once wrote: ‘Go to your bosom; knock there and ask your heart what it doth know’. I have come to feel that the time is right for a new, energetic Conservative to fight for the honour of representing Stratford-on-Avon and assuming the mantle of MP for Shakespeare. I will, of course, serve my constituents with dedication and determination until then, and the Prime Minister, and the Conservative Party, will continue to have my unswerving support into and beyond the next general election.

“Parting is such sweet sorrow. I would like to thank all of my parliamentary staff and colleagues, civil service officials, special advisers, and everyone else who has ever given me advice, praise, or kept me in check with criticism. My mistakes have been mine, and my successes have come from working with, and leading, amazing people. I am most grateful of all for the love of my family and friends, especially Lana.”

Mr Zahawi has been Stratford MP since 2010.