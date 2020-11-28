BREAKING NEWS: Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi appointed as Covid Vaccines Minister
Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed by the Prime Minister to oversee the deployment of the coronavirus vaccine.
Tweeting today, Mr Zahawi said: “Delighted to have been asked by @BorisJohnson to become the minister for Covid vaccine deployment. A big responsibility & a big operational challenge but absolutely committed to making sure we can roll out vaccines quickly-saving lives and livelihoods and helping us #buildbackbetter.”
The appointment means Mr Zahawi’s primary focus will now be on delivering the vaccine.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted: “Delighted @NadhimZahawi is joining the DHSC team as the new Covid Vaccines Minister. We’ve an enormous task ahead with the NHS rolling out #coronavirus vaccines across the UK - if they pass the stringent safety tests by the independent @MHRAgovuk Flag of United Kingdom.”