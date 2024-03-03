MARATHON man Andrew Norman expects to raise close to £3,000 after enduring his 30-hour battle with the baize at Stratford Sports Club.

The resident coach decided to take on the weekend’s marathon session to help fund repairs to the snooker room at the Swans Nest Lane venue which were flooded out at the start of the year.

Snooker player Andrew Norman pictured during his 30-hour snooker marathon over the weekend with two of his challengers, club members Alex Buchanan and Tony Baylis. Photo: Mark Williamson

And while Andrew says it was brilliant to get the support of club members who kept him going throughout the event, he won’t be repeating the feat anytime soon.