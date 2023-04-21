Casualties have been reported following a serious collision near Portobello Crossroads outside Shipston this afternoon.

The Herald understands the serious has blocked the B4035 Campden Road – on the Campden side of the crossroads.

Police urged people to avoid the area.

Three vehicles were reported to be involved in the accident, with at least one person trapped.

Witnesses said they counted six ambulances and six police cars rushing to the scene.

Police confirmed an air ambulance was on its way, while the fire service were also attending.

More information when we have it.