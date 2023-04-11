Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal multi-vehicle collision on the M40 earlier this morning.

At around 7.37am today (Tuesday, 11th April) emergency services were called to a serious collision on the northbound carriageway of the M40 between Junction 11 (Banbury) & Junction 12 (Gaydon).

There was also a minor collision on the southbound carriageway between the same junctions.

Sadly, despite the efforts of two off-duty police officers who performed CPR - and emergency services who arrived shortly after, a woman died at the scene.

DS Stephen Barr of the Serious Collision Investigation Team said: “This was a serious incident which has seen a woman tragically lose her life.

“We are conducting a full investigation and we are now asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage, to please get in touch with us.

“Of particular interest to officers is any footage of a black Volkswagen Polo that was travelling northbound between junctions 11 and 12 between 7am and 07:37am this morning.

“Vehicles on the southbound carriageway were also affected by the collision as two cars heading southbound took evasive action, resulting in a further collision and we would appeal for any footage from those travelling southbound also.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report, citing incident 39 of April 11.