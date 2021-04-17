BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters tackle blaze at Three Tuns pub in Alcester

A serious fire broke out at the Three Tuns pub in Alcester this afternoon (Saturday).

The pub is housed within a 17th century grade-II listed building located at 34 High Street, Alcester.

The Herald photographer, Mark Williamson, arrived on the scene (pictured) at 3pm to find a fire well underway and seven fire appliances in attendance. There were no no injuries reported.

The pub had not reopened after lockdown, and its website had become dormant.

More updates when the Herald has them.