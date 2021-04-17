Home   News   Article

BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters tackle blaze at Three Tuns pub in Alcester

By Gill Sutherland
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 16:20, 17 April 2021
 | Updated: 17:49, 17 April 2021

A serious fire broke out at the Three Tuns pub in Alcester this afternoon (Saturday).

The pub is housed within a 17th century grade-II listed building located at 34 High Street, Alcester.

The Herald photographer, Mark Williamson, arrived on the scene (pictured) at 3pm to find a fire well underway and seven fire appliances in attendance. There were no no injuries reported.

The pub had not reopened after lockdown, and its website had become dormant.

More updates when the Herald has them.

The Three Tuns on fire Saturday afternoon. (46275332)
