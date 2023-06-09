EMERGENCY services were at the scene of an incident involving a man and a lorry in the centre of Stratford this morning (Friday).

Part of Alcester Road, between Arden Street and Grove Road remained closed to traffic this afternoon with emergency services still at the scene.

Emergency services attending the scene of an accident this morning (Friday) at the corner of Arden Street and Alcester Road. Photo: Mark Williamson

The incident took place at about 10.30am, close to the Rother House Medical Centre.

Eyewitnesses reported a man, by the side of a lorry, being given medical treatment before being taken in a land ambulance to hospital.

Police were also seen spraying paint around the wheels of the lorry.

More to follow.