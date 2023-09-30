Firefighters are currently tackling a large fire on the outskirts of Chipping Campden.

Fire at Chipping Campden barn on Saturday night.

An eyewitness told the Herald that an entire barn is ablaze on the on the left side of the B4081 heading out of chipping Campden, which is believed to have started around 9pm when they called 999 to report it.

Parts of the town are currently engulfed in the smell of fire, and smoke.

Updates when we have them.