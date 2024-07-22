Emergency services have descended on Alcester in large numbers this evening (Monday) as an incident unfolded on the river in the town.

Warwickshire Police

A Warwickshire Police statement on X (Twitter) around 10.45pm said: “Our officers are currently handling an incident taking place in the river near the back of Kingfisher Way in Alcester. They will be in the area for the next few hours at least. There is no threat to the wider public. We will share more information when we are able to.”

Residents have reported hearing constant stream of sirens as emergency services raced to the scene around 10pm. One witness said they saw a water rescue crew making their way to the scene.

Updates when we have them.