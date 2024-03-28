Brazilian restaurant where meat is carved at the table is opening in Stratford

A NEW restaurant with a Brazilian flavour is opening in Stratford.

Beleza Rodizio already has a restaurant in Hull where it offers an all-you-can-eat ‘authentic Brazilian rodizio’ which serves lots of grilled meats, carved at the table, as well as salads and vegetables.

The new restaurant, which will open in Bell Court, is said to take its name from the Portuguese for ‘beauty’ – beleza – while rodizio refers to the way the waiters rotate around the room with the skewers of different grilled meats, stopping off at tables to carve.

Beleza Rodizio's self-serve salad bar.

A Beleza Rodizio spokesperson said: “We wanted to bring a taste of Brazil to Stratford’s Bell Court, and offer something unique that hasn’t been seen here before.

“Beleza is more than just a restaurant – it’s an experience. We chose the name because we think the experience of dining is simply beautiful.

“From the moment you step through the door, you will be transported to a world of colour, fun and delicious food and cocktails.”

Expect a summer opening.

