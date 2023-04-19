MONICA Lemon was acting on instinct when she entered her 93-year-old neighbour’s smoke-filled bungalow and pulled her to safety.

The Wellesbourne resident had been at home on 21st February when she smelt smoke. Thinking it was coming inside her home, she searched until she realised the smoke was entering from outside and was pouring out of her neighbour’s bungalow.

Monica then realised that Joyce Cook was still inside the burning building and sprang into action. Without thinking, she went through the front door and into the thick smoke.

Monica Lemon with neighbour Joyce Cook and firefighters who attended the blaze in February. (63597093)

She spotted the white of Joyce’s hair, grabbed her and pulled her outside.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, which was quickly on the scene, extinguished the fire and rescued Joyce’s cat, has now honoured Monica with a bravery award.

Monica and Joyce, who received some medical treatment from ambulance staff, were fine – as was the cat.

Joyce, who has been re-housed, even joked when firefighters said she had lost her kitchen: “I could do with a new carpet anyway.”

She was also in attendance to watch Monica be presented with a certificate of commendation by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue’s chief fire officer, Ben Brook.

Mr Brook said: “Monica acted quickly when she saw that Ms Cook’s property was on fire and rushed in to rescue her friend. Without her quick actions and willingness to help, this incident could have had a very different story.

“While Monica’s bravery is to be commended, we wouldn’t recommend that anyone run into a burning building in any circumstance. You could be putting yourself into severe danger. If you discover fire, get out, stay out, call 999 and wait for the emergency services to arrive.

“Luckily for all involved, this ended with a real story of bravery, friendship and community spirit for two very lovely neighbours. As the chief fire officer, I was honoured to present Monica with her certificate of commendation and delighted that Joyce was there to see her friend receive it.”