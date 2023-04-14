Bravery award for reluctant hero who rescued driver from river in Stratford

PAUL Beardmore is a reluctant hero. The 63-year-old went to the aid of a driver whose car ended up in the River Avon in Stratford in November, helping her from the cold water to safety.

His selfless act has brought him some positive – albeit unwanted – attention, including a Royal Humane Society Award which was presented to Paul last week.

Paul Beardmore with his award. (63502918)

The retired Jaguar Land Rover worker, who lives in Meon Vale, has been told by many people that his actions were brave – including his 91-year-old father, Stan.