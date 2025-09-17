BAD news swiftly followed good at the Royal Shakespeare Company this week as it announced plans to cut staff numbers as financial challenges bite.

Staff were told on Monday (15th September) that the company was entering a period of redundancy consultations with volunteers asked to come forward by 5th October. If not enough apply, compulsory redundancies will follow.

The sombre news comes just days after the Spring 2026 programme, announced last Thursday (11th September) heralded the return of audience favourite Sir Kenneth Branagh to the RSC stage after 30 years’ absence. Other big names also on the way next year include actors Helen Hunt and Mark Gatiss, and renowned director Sir Richard Eyre.

Although all might have appeared rosy on the outside, the looming redundancies will not perhaps come as a shock to those inside the RSC.

“I don’t think people are surprised. I think everyone is very aware of both the situation in the wider world and in the theatre industry. We’re all facing tough challenges at the moment,” Tamara Harvey said in an interview with the Herald on Monday afternoon at the RSC Waterside offices, where we were also joined by her co-artistic director Daniel Evans and chief executive Andrew Leveson shortly after the redundancy announcement had been shared with staff.

RSC Audience July 2015 at the RSC, Stratford upon Avon on the 30/07/2015. Photo: David Tett

“The financial situation is something that we have been discussing quite openly for quite a while,” added Daniel. “Staff were very thoughtful in our meeting. They asked very good questions and absorbed all the information that we gave them.”

Although the number of those employed as freelance or on short contracts varies according to the season and what’s on, as of this month there were 835 permanent staff members, with 420 of those eligible to apply for voluntary redundancy.

The company last made redundancies, around 90, in 2020-21 when Covid closed theatres.

Mindful of the impact upon individuals and morale, Andrew commented: “None of us want to be in a position where we’re making these decisions, but it’s a theme that we’ve returned to repeatedly because it’s been a problem that has grown in urgency.”

It’s this urgent address of the company’s financial situation that has made cost-cutting changes necessary: “or there won’t be an RSC”, warned Andrew.

Andrew Leveson

Accounts filed for the year up to March show the RSC made a loss of £2.41m – with gross income of £82.04m against £84.45m expenditure. For now, the outcomes and hoped-for financial savings remain vague as the redundancy process gets under way.

“The thrust of the voluntary redundancy programme is to try and mitigate and minimise any decisions we have to make further down the line,” explained Tamara. “We don’t have a set number in our heads, although there are certain teams that the redundancy rollout will not apply to. We need to see what comes back to us in terms of the number of applications and then make decisions.”

While financial aspects are crucial, the company says it is also looking at ways it can be “more agile, resilient and sustainable… to thrive and survive” as part of what it calls ‘RSC 2030’, a transformation programme designed to ensure that the RSC is best placed to deliver its ambitions.

Andrew explained: “There are structures and ways of working which served the organisation perfectly well in the past, but have led to areas of duplication and inefficiency. So as well as an urgent need to reduce some of the cost, we also want to make sure that we’re set up to be able to produce the sort of ambitious, vibrant and exciting work with the artists that Dan and Tamara have been able to draw to the RSC.”

There are high hopes that some of that will be helped by the box office pull of Branagh and others.

Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans

“We’re always looking at how we can grow our income because fundamentally the key driver of what we do is the work on stage,” said Andrew. “It was great to see that within 24 hours of last week’s season announcement we had over 1,000 new members.”

The RSC is not alone in facing tough times. Despite theatres bringing £125 billion to the economy, around 30 per cent are operating at a loss, according to figures from the Society of London and UK Theatre.

“The costs of making theatre have radically increased post-pandemic, conditions are tough,” said Andrew. “The price of materials such as timber have risen, impacted by the war in Ukraine and Brexit. The economic legacy of the last government and higher inflation means we can’t easily pass those costs on to the public.

“We all live in this frighteningly difficult financial world. Audiences have less money to spend due to the cost-of-living crisis and we can’t expect box office alone to make up the shortfall. We want to keep our prices accessible so we absorb that extra inflationary pressure.

“Philanthropy and people’s willingness to donate has also been hit hard,” added Andrew.

Other issues include the rise in employers’ costs, and the steady decline of government funding. On top of this the company is still paying off a loan of £19.4 million it borrowed from the government in order to get it through the pandemic.

The trio are all in accord that the latter should be written off.

While the huge success of stage show Matilda the Musical continues to fatten coffers, Andrew admitted this is not as bountiful as it once was.

“It’s a very successful show but it is on a downward trend. I hope it is going to be around for a long time but the box office is on a very slow curve as you might imagine after 15 years.”

And while London show My Neighbour Totoro is also really popular, it is also costly.

“It’s going to take a while for it to recover the costs of putting it on in the West End,” explained Andrew of its relocation from the Barbican.

Another big financial dent is the cost of maintaining the RSC estate of around 14 commercial buildings and 40 residential properties, some of which are ageing historic buildings, including challenging riverside locations in Stratford.

“Technically the estate is an asset but really it’s also a liability because all of these buildings have huge maintenance levels and are also not necessarily fit for the sort of operation that we want to be running,” added Andrew.

He resists the suggestion that the RSC might sell off any of the estate though, and says the company has in fact added to its property portfolio of late. This includes the recent purchase of former hotel Arden House on Rother Street – which had been on sale for £1.5m – that is being converted into flats to continue to ensure that visiting actors are well looked after.

“We’re evolving a masterplan for our estate,” continued Andrew. “It’s great that we own it all but it has not necessarily been used rationally to support what we produce on stage and our ambitions. So we need to look at every angle – whether that might mean disposals or finding different ways of doing things, including cutting down on the money we spend with Airbnb.”

Part of making working in Stratford attractive for actors is to ensure they are being looked after in desirable accommodations.

“Fifteen years ago the expectations of creatives and actors artists coming to stay in Stratford were very different,” explained Tamara. “When I was a kid we’d go and stay in a B&B and there was a toilet down the corridor. But nowadays expectations have changed, and especially when you’re asking people to leave their families and live up here for six weeks.”

In Stratford, the slow recovery of the tourist industry post-Covid has seen the high street and other heritage institutions struggle. This includes The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, which has reduced opening hours of some of its houses, while making 29 staff redundant – a quarter of its workforce – in August.

The rocky situation has seen SBT, the RSC and other town institutions, including the district council work together.

“There’s been work ongoing on a wider arts and culture strategy for Stratford with all sorts of different stakeholders,” said Daniel.

Discussions have included the Gateway Project, although nothing has been decided on that yet from the RSC’s point of view.

Limited public transport links continue to be a bane in attracting audiences to the RSC home base.

Daniel explained: “We know that 50 per cent of our audience come from within an hour’s drive, but we also spend a lot of our time enticing the rest of the country to come to us because as a national organisation we’re here for them too. It would help if we could take the friction out of getting here.”

As the meeting draws to an end the artistic directors reflect on the road ahead.

“Work on our stages and the work that we do in classrooms is the absolute lifeblood of the company,” observed Tamara. “It’s a strange territory to be in: where we’re being super ambitious with the work while also having to make these really difficult decisions around where and how we spend our money. But a surefire way to oblivion is to become less ambitious.”

The new buzz that the pair have brought to the RSC since their arrival in June 2023 has been much commented on and is instrumental in attracting top artists who will hopefully fuel box office magic.

“We’re finding that the conversations with artists and agtents are becoming easier,” agreed Daniel.

“More doors are opening. Actors, directors and creative team members coming here are increasingly having a good time with us, and they are our best ambassadors, telling others they have loved working here. So we’re then able to have conversations with the likes of Helen Hunt and Ken Branagh, so that’s a buoyant feeling.”

He added: “The world at the moment is scary for so many people, and we bring people together to hear stories, and hopefully ask people to imagine what it’s like to walk around in other people's shoes. And that can only bring about more empathy.”





