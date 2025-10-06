Boy’s leg broken after being hit by a car in Stratford

A BOY’S leg was broken after being hit by a car in Stratford last week.

Warwickshire Police want to hear from any witnesses to the collision, which happened at about 8.50am on Thursday, 2nd October, on Clopton Road, close to the Justins Avenue junction.

Call Warwickshire Police on 101 if you have any information about the incident.

A police statement said: “The driver of a car struck a boy, leaving him with a broken leg. We have identified the driver of the car and we're now asking for anyone who saw the incident, or who has dash cam footage, to get in touch with us.”

Call police on 101 or visitwww.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ giving incident number 79 of 2nd October.